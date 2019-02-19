A Killeen man could get 50 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Coryell County courtroom to the 2017 murder of an Army veteran near Copperas Cove, an official said on Tuesday.
Bobby Wayne Whitehead, 37, will be sentenced on Feb. 25 during a hearing that could last a few days, said Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd.
Whitehead, who pleaded guilty Friday, was arrested in Travis County on Nov. 29, 2017, and has remained in the Coryell County Jail on a bond of more than $1 million, according to jail records on Tuesday morning.
Whitehead shot and killed 31-year-old Army veteran Michael Paradise at Paradise’s home in the 200 block of Julia Drive, near the Copperas Cove city limits.
“His plea bargain was for an open plea of guilty with a cap of 50 years with Mr. Whitehead waving all appeals and writs,” Boyd said. “We will be asking for the full 50 years during sentencing.”
The police investigation was helped by an informant who named Whitehead as the killer, according to a news release on Nov. 30, 2017.
The informant said Whitehead admitted to going to the victim’s house, knocking on the door and shooting Paradise in the head, the release stated. Paradise’s son was home at the time of the slaying but was unharmed, according to previous reports.
“(Whitehead) said he wanted to look at (Paradise’s) boots and see blood on them,” according to a statement by the informant.
Paradise served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is survived by his wife and two children.
