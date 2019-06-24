A Killeen man had his probation revoked last week and will be sentenced in a Bell County courtroom for a 2013 armed robbery.
Tevin Breon Dillard, 26, was listed with no bond in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon, jail records showed.
In October 2013, “Dillard accepted a plea offer to the lesser included offense of robbery for 3 years of deferred adjudication probation,” said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
His probation was revoked Friday after he violated at least one of the terms and he was taken into custody.
Dillard was one of three men arrested on May 22, 2013, after a robbery that occurred the day before at an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive in Killeen. Dillard acted as the getaway driver after the other two men robbed two apartment residents at gunpoint, according to the arrest affidavit.
At the second apartment, the three men took a backpack containing more than $3,000 in currency and a container full of marijuana.
They then ran to a white car and attempted to leave the scene.
A Killeen police officer responding to a shots-fired call spotted a white vehicle leaving the complex’s parking lot at a high rate of speed.
As the officer followed, she saw a passenger drop an item out the window that was later determined to be a container with three bags of suspected marijuana inside, the affidavit stated.
