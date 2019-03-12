A few days before his 18th birthday, a Killeen man received a prison sentence after using an AK-47 to rob a person in 2018.
Jaquietin Lennard Taylor, 17, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison by Judge Fancy Jezek, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday.
Killeen police were dispatched on May 29, 2018, to the intersection of Curry Drive and Little Nolan Road, in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.
The victim told police that he and a friend were standing on the corner of Rampart Loop when a silver vehicle pulled up to them, according to the arrest affidavit.
A man, later identified as Taylor, “got out of the vehicle with an AK-47 and demanded his belongings,” police said. The victim “ran and the suspect tackled him from behind and struck the victim multiple times with his fists.” Taylor took the man’s fanny pack and left in the silver vehicle.
The same night, another officer observed the suspect vehicle, did a traffic stop, and found the loaded rifle as well as cash, marijuana, and the victim’s fanny pack, according to the affidavit.
Police said the victim later identified Taylor in a photo lineup.
