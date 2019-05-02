The Killeen Police Department arrested a man in the early morning hours of Wednesday after they said he assaulted a paramedic who was getting ready to treat him, an official said on Thursday.
“At approximately 12:47 a.m. officers were dispatched in the area of Rancier Avenue and Eighth Street in reference to a man down with unknown status,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “While officers assisted the male suspect into the ambulance for transport for medical assistance, (he) assaulted one of the medics.”
The man will be charged with assault on a public servant, officials said.
