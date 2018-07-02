Three Killeen men were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery charges stemming from a 2017 robbery in which four men were caught on camera robbing a person at their south Killeen home, an official said on Monday.
On June 26, Judge Fancy Jezek, who presides over Bell County’s 426th Judicial District Court, sentenced Gjavion Smith-Williams, 18, and Davieon Reed, 23, to 12 years in prison while Daquan Hajj Lavant 19, was sentenced to 15 years, according to Henry Garza, Bell County District Attorney.
Jamal Marbury Jr., 19, the fourth man accused, has pleaded not guilty and has a trial scheduled for later this month. He has been in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond since November, 2017, according to jail records.
A resident at a home in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Drive called 911 to report a broken window on Nov. 18, 2017. While on the phone with police, she heard a knock at the door, and opened it to see a man later identified as Reed in front of her house, according to the arrest affidavit.
While she was speaking with Reed, she said two people with their faces covered approached the resident and pointed guns at her. One of the two robbers opened the front door to see the resident’s two large dogs and then ran away, police said.
Killeen police officers were able to see all of this unfold through a doorbell-activated security camera, according to the affidavit.
Reed walked away from the home, and came back later with police officers, according to the affidavit.
Marbury and Lavant were found sitting in a blue Kia nearby, with one juvenile boy and two females. Two handguns and clothing that matched what the suspects were wearing were found in the Kia, police said.
Smith-Williams sat in a Nissan Altima across the street from the Kia, police said. When interviewed, he originally said he didn’t know anyone in the Kia, but later told police that his girlfriend was inside the car. Police then found Reed’s identification card while searching the Altima, according to the affidavit.
While being interviewed at police headquarters, Lavant told police he smashed the window of the home, while Marbury said he wore a Batman backpack and Reed told police he walked up to the front door to get the resident out of the house, according to an affidavit for arrest.
Reed also told police they were trying to get guns from the home, police said.
