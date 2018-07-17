The mother of a Killeen man who was reported missing from the Temple area is asking for people’s help in locating him.
“I just want my son found,” said Tisha Baldwin, mother of Hasson Lindsey Jr. “He is loved by his family and everyone is worried and concerned about his well-being.”
Lindsey, 21, was reported missing to the Killeen Police Department on July 14, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Monday.
Lindsey last was seen in Temple and the case is being investigated by a Temple Police Department homicide detective, Baldwin said.
She thinks her son could be anywhere in the Killeen, Temple or Belton areas.
Lindsey has not been answering his phone or contacting anyone, she said.
“It’s not like him because he’s really social and his friends are his life. That’s how I know something’s wrong,” Baldwin said. “All we have are rumors and it has us a nervous wreck.”
It has not been easy for Baldwin and her family.
“It’s the not knowing that is hard, and no mom should ever have to endure this,” she said. “Every phone call, every knock at the door is unnerving. I don’t want to think negatively but I have so many thoughts.”
Baldwin is a proud mom.
“He’s a rapper and his music can be found on SoundCloud,” she said. “It’s a skill that just comes naturally to him.”
Lindsey is 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 180 pounds, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Anyone with information can contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or anonymously, through Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
“We’re asking for anyone who knows anything please to come forward,” Baldwin said.
