The case against a person accused of shooting and killing another man on a Killeen street after an argument in 2017 is set to be presented to a Bell County grand jury, the district attorney said this week.
“The investigation was completed in December of last year,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. He said the case was ready to join others to be presented to the grand jury but the term expired and then the holiday break further delayed the case.
Officials have repeatedly declined to release the name of the person accused in the homicide of Curtis Shelley, 27, who was killed Nov. 12, 2017, in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive.
“At this time we cannot release the name,” said First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams, on Friday.
Officers found Shelley with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition where he later died, according to police.
Garza said he expects the case to be presented to a grand jury this term, which ends in March.
He said the case is not being treated differently because of the shooter’s reported familial connection with a KPD employee.
“This case is being presented as any other case,” Garza said. “We gather facts and present those facts to the grand jury for their consideration.”
Police previously said the shooter was a neighbor with whom he had an ongoing dispute and the relative of a Killeen Police Department employee.
A video taken of the incident by a neighbor still can be seen online. The video appears to show Shelley unarmed and another individual pointing a shotgun toward Shelley. In the video, the men could be seen and heard arguing before the man shot Shelley once with the shotgun.
The Texas Rangers investigated the case.
A Change.org petition that was created last year now is closed and collected 1,559 signatures from people denouncing the suspect reportedly related to a KPD employee.
