Antonio Marquis Willis

Antonio Marquis Willis

BELTON — Around 25 people who showed up in a Bell County courtroom on Thursday afternoon for a sentencing hearing on a Killeen murder case will have to wait more than a month to learn the result.

Antonio Marquis Willis, 28, remains in the Bell County Jail after admitting that he shot and killed 22-year-old Donte Javon Samuels on Dec. 22, 2016. The hearing, scheduled in the 27th Judicial District Court, now will be held on Nov. 25 after one of the defense attorneys could not attend the hearing on Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.