A Killeen man and woman are accused of robbing a woman in March, according to an arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cook on Thursday arraigned Bruce Jenkins Jr. and Natasha Borgella, who both face a charge of robbery. Bond information for Jenkins was not available on the Bell County Jail website, and booking information Borgella could not be found.
Near 8 p.m. March 16, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 109 E. Rancier Ave. regarding a woman asking for help, according to the affidavit. The woman said two people she knew exited their vehicle and yelled at her.
The woman began to run away, then dropped her purse in the roadway. When she turned around to retrieve her purse, the pair picked up her purse and ran back to their vehicle, the affidavit said.
When the woman ran toward the pair, she was allegedly struck in the face by Borgella’s fist. Jenkins then allegedly picked the woman up and slammed her onto the ground.
“This hurt her and she felt as if she blacked out,” the affidavit said.
The two then allegedly took more items from the victim, then locked the doors to their vehicle, refusing to let the victim inside. The victim struck the windows of the vehicle, asking the accused pair to return her items.
Jenkins allegedly put his vehicle in reverse while the victim was on the hood of the vehicle, causing her to fall.
The victim sustained a scrape to her elbow and a cut on her wrist.
Security footage from the McDonald’s shows a man and woman who fit descriptions of Jenkins and Borgella.
In an unrelated case, Justin Pugh was arraigned Thursday and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance in an amount of less than 1 gram.
