Keeping violent offenders off the streets takes a joint effort — at least that’s the Killeen Police Department’s strategy.
On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council will consider approving two renewed memorandums of understanding between the department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office and Central Texas College Campus Police for more effective crime fighting and prevention.
The two memorandums are among a portfolio of 14 agreements that the department says formalizes joint efforts between local, state and federal agencies to tackle crime.
“The Killeen Police Department enters (memorandums of understanding) with other agencies/entities in order to work together toward a common objective,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday. “(The memorandums) are used to create guidelines for each involved as they contribute their efforts and resources for any type of incident or project. But ultimately, the reason that parties opt for (memorandums) is because they are simpler and more flexible than contracts.”
Among the agencies and services the department has signed memorandums with:
- The Texas Department of Safety Certification of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Authority
- The Joint Terrorism Task Force with the Federal Bureau of Investigations for deputization
- The Joint Terrorism Task Force with the FBI
- Bell County Juvenile Services Prison Rape Elimination Act investigations
- Central Texas College Campus Police
- Texas A&M University-Central Texas Campus Police
- Killeen Independent School District Police Department
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives eTrace internet-based firearm tracing application
- Central Texas Council of Governments MILO Advanced Range Simulator
- CenTex Veteran’s Affairs Local Support Agreement with law enforcement agencies
- Austin Violent Crime/Gant/Organized Crime Safe Streets Task Force with the FBI
- Austin Violent Crime/Gant/Organized Crime Safe Streets Task Force deputization with the FBI
- Fort Hood 43rd Medical Detachment Veterinarian Services
