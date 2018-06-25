The Killeen Police Department police chief said it was hard to look at the challenges outlined in the report compiled by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs Diagnostic Center, but nothing was a big surprise.
“We had a meeting with the commanders this morning to discuss the challenges,” said Charles “Chuck” Kimble, Killeen Police Department police chief, during the Monday afternoon presentation at KPD headquarters. “We spent last week dissecting the report, but numbers and graphs don’t tell the whole story."
The report was based on a crime study of Killeen the Department of Justice conducted earlier this year.
A professor of criminology who helped analyze the data said the violent crime rate in the city is much higher than would be expected. Violent crimes include murder, rape, aggravated assault and robbery.
Generally, “property crime rates are similar to other cities the size of Killeen, but violent crime rates are much higher,” said Kim Rossmo, a professor of criminology at Texas State University.
The property crime rate is lower than the statewide average, and decreased from 2014 to 2016, but the violent crime rate jumped from 2015 to 2016. By 2016, the violent crime rate was 43 percent above that of similar sized cities in the U.S. according to OJP data.
Another concern Rossmo discussed was the homicide clearance rate, which is 13 percent for 2016, with two of 16 murders solved, well below the national average of 59 percent that year. Aggravated assault clearance rates closely followed the national average.
“Murder is a rare crime, less than 1 percent of all crimes, but it drives community fears and concerns,” Rossmo said.
From 2006-2016, the clearance rate for homicides was 62 percent for that 10-year period, but the clearance rate began dropping in 2010, according to OJP data.
Rossmo said the numbers on homicide clearance can be misleading because of the low numbers involved and that some of the murders in one year could be solved in later years.
“It could be a (statistical) aberration, but it’s important to pay attention to make sure it’s not a trend,” Rossmo said.
The demands on KPD in terms of calls for service have increased at a faster rate than population growth, he said. “Killeen has a really rapid growth rate (43 percent increase from 2005-2016), which is challenging for the department,” Rossmo said. “We’re not sure why this is happening.”
Calls for service have doubled over the last 15 years, from 80,000 calls in 2000 to almost 160,000 in 2015, according to the crime study. Rossmo pointed out that around 20 percent of the average police departments’ calls for service are related to mental health.
The Office of Justice Programs study has been months in the making.
“Late last year we started looking at creating a crime-fighting plan, and we kept going back to the Department of Justice,” Kimble said. “It had a good price—it was free, so that helped.” He worked with the OJP when he previously worked at the Fayetteville (North Carolina) Police Department.
The data collection, analysis and interviews took seven months, said Hildy Saizow, senior diagnostic specialist with the Office of Justice Programs.
“We assessed crime, the response to crime and community engagement,” she said.
Saizow said the OJP did more than 50 interviews, including KPD officers and leadership, members of the community, local government officials, people in the district attorney’s office, and leaders of social services including both state-run and nonprofit organizations.
The goal was to use crime data and interviews to make realistic recommendations.
Twelve specific challenges were outlined in the 51-page report, including a decrease in staff and high attrition rates; lack of a dedicated crime analysis unit; low morale among some officers; gaps in training; and communication within the department, with the public and with partner agencies like the district attorney’s office.
It took months to study crime in Killeen, but it can take years to solve problems outlined in the report.
“Most of these problems are multi-year efforts and have to be kept going,” Saizow said. “You won’t see the benefits of investments quickly.”
Around 25 people attended the meeting.
A copy of the report is available on the KPD website: www.killeenpd.com.
For more information about the OJP, visit www.ojpdiagnosticcenter.org.
