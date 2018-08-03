Killeen police officers converged on a house in the 2500 block of Huckleberry Drive Friday morning, around 9 a.m., an official said Friday afternoon.
"Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Special Missions Unit, received information on the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive," said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, in a news release.
Police arrested Michael Anthony Mango III, 18, on an arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation.
"At approximately 9:26 a.m., Mango was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail," Miramontez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.