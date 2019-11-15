Christopher Conver
Bell County Crime Stoppers

The Killeen Police Department need help locating a man they said physically assaulted a dog earlier this year.

According to KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Massey Street on ­Jan. 28. Through an investigation, detectives learned that during the disturbance, a man identified by authorities as 34-year-old Christopher Conver, conducted the crime.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

