A Killeen man was arrested on three misdemeanor charges after police said he shot another man’s dog in the head.
Terry Jermaine Garmon, 38, was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with terroristic threat against family, cruelty of non-livestock animal, and discharge of firearm in certain municipalities.
Police were called on Aug. 8 to a residence in the 1100 block of Leslie Circle about the incident, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man who reported the incident told police that Garmon “was upset that the police were called to his house for a domestic (that) caused police presence in the area,” the affidavit states
While the two men were arguing, Garmon “went in his apartment and came back and produced a handgun and shot the dog in the head causing his death,” police said.
Police said there were no “exigent circumstances relating to (Garmon) shooting the dog.”
The man said that Garmon told him he would shoot him next, according to the affidavit.
