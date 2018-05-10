Killeen police on Wednesday arrested a Killeen man in connection with a knife-point robbery at the Splawn Ranch Travel Center on April 17, an official confirmed Thursday.
Calvin Forkin, 31, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on May 7, according to court records. He was in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday on a bond of $200,000 on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
“Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect,” said Ofelia Miramontez on Thursday.
Officers responded around 1:14 a.m. to the travel center at 10640 S. Fort Hood St., where police were told a man entered the store, displayed a knife, demanded money and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Killeen Police Department press release on May 1.
A store employee said he was threatened with a knife before the suspect took money and an alcoholic beverage, according to an arrest affidavit.
The employee identified Forkin from a photograph, police said.
Police also say they have a recorded conversation between Forkin and his father in which Forkin admitted to the robbery.
