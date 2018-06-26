A Killeen man was arraigned on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft after police say he was involved in a burglary along with several other men.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Alton Frank James McMarion, 20, on the first-degree felony charge on Friday, and gave him a $70,000 bond.
He was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Related to the same incident, McMarion also is charged with burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor. His bonds total $75,000, according to jail records.
Police were called to a Killeen night club on June 24 on a narcotics call.
People met the officer and said they went to investigate after they had heard glass breaking, according to the arrest affidavit.
“When the neighbors went to check they saw four males standing in front of the house where the breaking glass seemed to have come from,” the affidavit states. “As they approached, the four males began to run away; however, a pursuit by neighbors led to the capture of McMarion.”
The neighbors said McMarion threw a wallet at them, which officers later determined had been stolen from a vehicle that same night in a nearby neighborhood.
Police said McMarion admitted to being the “lookout” during the burglary.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated case, was:
Keyvona Simone Hutchins, 27, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. Hutchins was given a $30,000 bond on the charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.