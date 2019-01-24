A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he choked somebody that day.
Justin Rashied Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Thursday and faces a charge of assault by impeding breath and circulation. His bond is set at $50,000.
On Thursday morning, police responded to a reported disturbance in the 600 block of West Little Dipper Drive in Killeen, according to an arrest affidavit. There, officers said they observed somebody who had a swollen, bruised eye and a large laceration under the same eye.
Jones and the reportedly injured man got into a verbal argument, which led to an attack by Jones, according to the affidavit.
In unrelated reports:
Raymond Lee Walton III, 37, was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. His bond is set at $30,000.
Brian David Losoya, 34, was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of tetrahydrocannabinol. His bond was set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.