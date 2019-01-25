A 35-year-old man was arrested by Killeen police Wednesday after they say he threatened and shot at another man.
Alex Ivan Trinadad-Soto was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond on both charges is $150,000.
On Wednesday morning, Killeen police arrived in the 700 block of West Green Avenue and allegedly observed Trinadad-Soto holding a handgun, according to an arrest affidavit.
The man who Trinadad-Soto threatened said he held the gun to his forehead, according to the affidavit. Trinadad-Soto then walked away a few steps and fired a round between his legs, police say, striking the driveway.
Bullet fragments were located about 30 feet from the scene, police say, matching the firearm’s ammo.
According to the affidavit, Trinadad-Soto was convicted of robbery in 2014 in the 27th District Court of Bell County and sentenced to five years in prison. He was then released on parole three years later.
In unrelated reports:
Daniel Jefferson Thomas II, 32, was arraigned and faces a charge of failing to inform of an address change as a sex offender.
Joy Siplen Freelove, 27, was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
