Killeen police accuse a man and woman of kidnapping a Killeen man and threatening to hurt him unless he gave them money.
Chanz Love Causey, 26, and Adrienne Latrice Barnes, 39, were arraigned Friday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and given $100,000 bonds each on charges of kidnapping, according to court records.
Causey and Barnes were listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
“The victim stated he began to call his wife for money…and said they drove him around and would not let him leave,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The incident started when police were called to a location where a woman was reporting her husband had been kidnapped.
“The calls from the male and female, and sometimes from the victim, demanded she pay them for the victim’s safe return,” according to the affidavit.
The callers asked for $60, then $100, and finally $120 in ransom, police said.
Police found Causey and Barnes at a store in Killeen with the victim. “The victim fainted and EMS was contacted to respond,” according to the affidavit. Causey had the victim’s cell phone in his hand when police arrived.
When asked who kidnapped him, the victim pointed at Causey and Barnes, police said.
Also arraigned by Cooke, in unrelated charges, were:
Jimmy Dewayne Lewis, 50, on a charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. Lewis was given a $100,000 bond on the charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
James Jacob Nehi, 25, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Nehi was given a $100,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Joseph Mitchell Wernli, 19, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Wernli was given a $100,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Deaun Baker, 29, on a charge of aggravated robbery. Baker was given a $100,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Kentravous Demarcus Hunter, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Hunter had a $20,000 bond on the charge and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Albert Richard Wright III, 38, on charges of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Wright had a $30,000 bond on the charge and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
