A person accused of robbing a Killeen motel has been arrested, police said.
Killeen police responded to La Quinta Inn at 1112 S. Fort Hood St. at approximately 10:44 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call from the desk clerk advising the motel had just been robbed, according to a press release from the Killeen Police Department.
Officers arrived and were told that a male suspect entered the lobby and demanded money from the desk clerk while displaying a weapon. The clerk complied and the suspect fled northbound on foot, the release said.
At approximately 11:20 p.m., officers located the suspect in the area of Hallmark Avenue and he was taken into custody without incident and was in the Killeen City Jail awaiting arraignment Thursday afternoon.
