A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after accelerating away from police, according to an arrest affidavit.
Terrance Andrew Karaba was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday and faces a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His bond is set at $50,000.
On Wednesday, police were on the lookout for Karaba, who the affidavit refers to as a “wanted felon.” The affidavit does not specify why Karaba was wanted.
Police tried to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and East Central Texas Expressway when they saw a vehicle believed to be his, but Karaba accelerated away in excess of 30 miles over the posted speed limit, according to the affidavit.
Karaba’s vehicle apparently had mechanical problems and came to a slow stop. Once the vehicle stopped, Karaba reportedly exited from the front driver-side door and attempted to flee on foot.
Karaba surrendered when other police units arrived, according to the affidavit, and was arrested at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Jasper Drive.
Karaba was identified by a detective who recognized him from past interactions.
