Police responded to a robbery Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Subway restaurant at 1100 Old Farm-to-Market 440 in Killeen. A security guard was fatally shot during a robbery.

The Killeen Police Department is still seeking new information in a February 2017 fatal shooting at a local restaurant.

Killeen police posted to Facebook on Friday that they were still asking for help identifying the man who fatally shot William Petty, who was working as a security guard inside the Subway restaurant, 1100 Old Farm-to-Market 440.

