The Killeen Police Department is asking for community assistance in identifying a masked man who robbed a Family Dollar Store on Saturday night.
According to a release from Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store located at 1005 Bacon Ranch Road at 9:57 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect —an armed black man roughly 6 feet tall with a medium build — entered the store wearing a white mask, a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and blue tennis shoes, and demanded money from the store employee. According to the report, he then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this Aggravated Robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS and Android and give an anonymous tip. All information given is anonymous and confidential, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this Aggravated Robbery, you could be eligible for reward up to $1,000 in cash.
