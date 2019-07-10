The Killeen Police Department is looking for a man responsible for burglary of a habitation and debit card theft.
On June 30, police were called in reference to burglary of a habitation. He stole some of the homeowner’s property including a debit card which he attempted to use the same day at a Dollar General Store in Killeen, according to KPD’s Facebook page, which included a photo of the suspect.
Police are asking if anyone has information or can identify the man to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477) or tips can be submitted online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com
