On Friday, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office issued a complaint and charged 25-year-old Bryan Jamal Dunn with the murder of 48-year-old Luis Eddie Cosme of Killeen, according to a news release from the police department.

Dunn was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and his bond is set at $1 million. Dunn is currently in the Bell County Jail.

