Killeen police have identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on Alan Kent Drive as Cleveland Jermaine Lewis, 33, of Killeen.
Police said officers were dispatched at around 2 a.m. Saturday to the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. Lewis was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.
Lewis later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, police said. An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
The incident is still under investigation.
