BREAKING NEWS Graphic

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old man who died Friday night in north Killeen.

“At approximately 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1800 block of Mulford Street in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim,” according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department. “Upon the officers arrival they located a 36-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers’ immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.