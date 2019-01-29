Killeen police are investigating an animal cruelty case after being called to a residence Monday on a disturbance call, police said on Tuesday. Police were dispatched at approximately 4:25 a.m. to the 1600 block of Massey Street.
“Upon arrival, it was found that a couple was arguing and during the argument, the male had intentionally injured a pet,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “The case is ongoing.”
