Police are investigating a homicide in connection to a Monday night shooting in north Killeen.
Marquis Demps, 21, was shot in the 400 block of Root Avenue and later died, according to a news release from Killeen Police Department.
Officers were responding to a "shots fired disturbance" on Root Avenue when they found Demps suffering from a gunshot wound; "he was unconscious and not breathing," according to the release. Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced Demps deceased at approximately 9:36 p.m. She ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the app P3 tips on IOS and Android phones. All information is anonymous and confidential and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
This case continues to be investigated and information will be released as it becomes available, according to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez
