One man died this morning after a shooting late Saturday night sent him to the hospital in critical condition, according to a news release issued by the Killeen Police Department.
Obadiah Moishe Bush, 17, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 1:53 a.m. this morning. Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Killeen police officers responded to a shots fired call at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Covey Lane.
Their preliminary investigation revealed there was a disturbance between multiple people and at some point several shots were fired. Bush was reportedly shot during the disturbance and was taken to the hospital by friends.
KPD is continuing to investigate and more information will be released as it is made available.
