Killeen police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman who was found unconscious and suffering from multiple wounds Saturday afternoon.
The nature of the wounds was not specified, but police are treating the case as a homicide, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
About 2:45 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2800 block of Phoenix Drive in east-central Killeen after receiving a 911 call about a cardiac victim not breathing.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was unresponsive.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced the woman dead at 3:20 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, according to the news release.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.
Police said more information will released when it becomes available.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Residents can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
