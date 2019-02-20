The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating an assault that occurred in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway at 1:25 a.m. this morning.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told them the suspect was still in the area at a nearby residence, but when officers checked the home they discovered the suspect had fled the scene before they arrived.
KPD is continuing to investigate the incident and more information will be released as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.