Killeen Police Department detectives are investigating an assault on a woman at her residence in the 1900 block of North 10th Street in Killeen on Saturday.
Police were dispatched at approximately 5:49 a.m. in reference to a burglary of a habitation call, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Monday.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they were told that a male entered the residence and assaulted a female,” she said. “EMS was dispatched and transported the victim to a local hospital.”
Miramontez said the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case.
