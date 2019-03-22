Killeen police are seeking more information after a man died Thursday night from a gunshot wound.
Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Cantabrian Drive in reference to a shots-fired, according to a news release. Upon the officer’s arrival, a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a vehicle.
The victim, 38-year-old Rudolph Kenyetta Hardison, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:30 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences of Dallas.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the app P3 tips on IOS and Android phones. All information is anonymous and confidential and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
“This case continues to be investigated and information will be released as it becomes available,” said Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez in the release.
