Police are investigating a bank robbery at First National Bank Texas, 4304 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
Police were notified of the robbery at about 9:44 a.m. and are looking for the robber.
"We're being told a black male walked into the bank, passed a note to the teller and demanded money," said Ofelia Miramontez, a Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
She said the heavy-set suspect is about 6 feet tall with a thin goatee, and was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a dark-colored ball cap and eye glasses.
He is believed to be in his mid-30's or or early 40's, police said.
He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction, Miramontez said.
The same bank was also robbed on April 13, 2017.
Anyone with information about the suspect or crime should call KPD at 254-501-8830 or Bell County CrimeStoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
(1) comment
As I've said a dozen or more times, crime can't be reduced; nor can it be eradicated. Once more once, we see a violent property crime, bank robbery, committed in broad daylight. Contrary to what the Big Cheese of the Killeen Police says, a law enforcement agency is about 95% reactive, maybe 90% reactive at best to the criminal element. The 5% or 10% delta can be used to target certain crimes, but the majority of all crime is opportunistic, as in predatory. The leopard hunts its prey, perhaps even stalking it, but until the prey presents itself; the leopard has no plan. Police presence and patrol can squelch crime a bit, but as soon as the officer moves along, the criminal element come out to play.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.