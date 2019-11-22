Killeen Burglary

Killeen police is looking for this man of interest in a burglary of a habitation report from Monday.

 Courtesy Photo | Bell County Crime Stoppers

The Killeen Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the burglary of a habitation that occurred on Monday in the 500 block of Raymond Street.

Police were told that an unknown person or persons entered the residence and stole some property including credit and debit cards.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.