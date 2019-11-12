forger

The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers have posted this photo of a woman they accused of committing forgery.

 Courtesy | Bell County Crime Stoppers

The Killeen Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a woman accused of cashing in bad checks to a bank.

In June, a local financial institution filed a complaint with the police department. The bank told police a woman had passed numerous checks totaling more than $4,600.

