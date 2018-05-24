Killeen police are asking for residents' help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a local small business, an official said Thursday.
On Monday at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to Mr. Snow Shaved Ice located at 1301 Martin Luther King Drive in reference to a burglary of a building, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“Officers learned that a black male forced entry to the business just before 7 a.m. and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money,” she said.
The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male in his mid-40s, with a goatee and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a two-toned gray long sleeve shirt, black pants and black gloves, Miramontez said.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. People also can download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android to give a tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous.
“If your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash,” Miramontez said.
