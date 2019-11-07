The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers are looking for a man suspected of robbing the A-1 Smoke Shop at 3301 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen.
On Oct. 29, a black man around 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds wearing a light blue baseball cap, a black or blue puffy jacket, a gray hood and blue jeans robbed the store, according to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.
