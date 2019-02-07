The Killeen Police Department said Thursday a second motorcycle was involved in events that led up to a fatal accident that claimed a man’s life Wednesday morning in Killeen.
According to a news report issued by KPD, a second motorcycle was involved in the traffic violation which led to a patrol officer attempting to make an initial traffic stop. The second motorcycle reportedly pulled over to the side of the road, but the first sped away, leading to a chase and the fatal crash.
The Police Department is asking the driver of the second motorcycle to contact officers at 254-501-8800.
A patrol officer attempted to stop Caden Michael Shunk, 21, after witnessing him commit a traffic violation while traveling south on W.S. Young Drive toward Stagecoach Road at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. The motorcycle driver reportedly continued onto Stagecoach Road at a high speed, and the officer lost sight of the vehicle.
When the officer approached the 1300 block of Stagecoach Road, the motorcycle was spotted lying in the road and the man lying in a nearby parking lot, according to police.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle driver failed to negotiate the curve while traveling westbound on Stagecoach Road and collided into a retaining wall, causing him to be thrown off from the motorcycle and hit a tree.
Shunk was pronounced dead at the scene.
