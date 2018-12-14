Killeen police said Thursday they are monitoring a nationwide bomb threat hoax that has been sent to residents by email.
“The message contains a bomb threat and a demand of payment via bitcoin,” said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman, in an email. “We are in contact with our local, state and federal partners, and have been informed that the threats are being investigated and do NOT appear to be credible at this time.”
Police asked residents to remain vigilant and call 911 to report any suspicious activity which could represent a threat to the community.
