A man was in the Killeen City Jail Monday evening after police said he evaded and resisted arrest, an official said on Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Botanical Drive around 3 p.m. in reference to a verbal domestic, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“Upon arrival, officers were told that the suspect had fled the area,” she said. Officers located the man but he attempted to evade when they tried to stop him.
“Officers were able to apprehend the suspect and while in custody, the suspect resisted arrest (but) officers were able to detain him and transport him to the Killeen City Jail,” Miramontez said.
