Killeen police said they have a man in custody who they say shot another man Tuesday.
On Thursday, Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Willie Bernard Jackson, 43, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, causing bodily injury. Jackson was given a $50,000 bond.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Cranford Avenue around 7 p.m. in response to a shots fired call, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez on May 9.
“When officers arrived, they located an individual on the ground,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Officers observed an apparent gunshot wound to his left arm and the left side of his body.”
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Miramontez said.
Officers interviewed witnesses on scene who identified the shooter as Jackson. “They reported that after shooting the man, Jackson left the scene in his truck,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they convinced Jackson to return to the scene where he was detained and read his rights. Jackson told police he shot the man after the man punched him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jackson was no longer in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated case, was:
Justin Robert Messerich, 36, of Killeen, on charges of theft of a firearm. Messerich was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Tuesday. He was in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
