The Killeen Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected of burglary of a vehicle.
On May 20 the police department received a call about a burglary of a vehicle. The man also stole a wallet with multiple debit and credit cards. The man used one of the cards to make a purchase at a 7-11 in Killeen, according to Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Detectives are asking that anyone who has information about this call crime stoppers at 526-8477 or go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
