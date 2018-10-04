The Killeen Police Department is on the look out for 29-year-old Carnelle Green, who may be armed and dangerous.
Green is wanted for a parole violation on a previous conviction as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
He is reported to have gang affiliations, and is being considered armed and dangerous. Police advise that he should not be approached.
Green is 5 foot, 11 inches and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has a longhorn tattoo under his eye and a full neck tattoo.
Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Green to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477) or to make a report at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All information is anonymous and confidential. Anyone with a tip that helps lead to Green’s arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
