The Killeen Police Department's criminal investigation division is continuing to investigate the death of a 29-year-old woman in east-central Killeen on Saturday afternoon, an official said Monday afternoon.
KPD said the victim is Heather Mae Walker, according to an updated news release on Monday afternoon.
Walker was found unconscious and suffering from multiple wounds, according to a news release from the KPD on Saturday night.
About 2:45 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2800 block of Phoenix Drive after receiving a 911 call about a cardiac victim not breathing.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was unresponsive.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced Walker dead at 3:20 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, according to the news release.
Walker's death is the third criminal homicide in 2018. In March, a Bell County grand jury indicted Jason Ricardo Baez, 31, with murder in connection to the Feb. 28 shooting death of 32-year-old Lamar Marcell Roberson, of Killeen, in the 900 block of Culp Avenue.
Baez is listed in the Bell County Jail with $350,000 in bonds, according to jail records.
No arrests have been made in the case of Otto Hernandez, 35, who was shot and killed April 23 in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Two more deaths did not involve criminal charges.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Residents can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
