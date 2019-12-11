Porch thief

This man was accused of a stealing package off a porch in Killeen on Nov. 1.

Killeen police officers are requesting community help in identifying a man caught on camera taking a package from a resident's porch Nov. 1. Police say the man stole the package.

According to video obtained by the Bell County Crime Stoppers, the suspect — described as a heavy set black man with a beard last seen wearing a gray t-shirt — took a package from a porch in the 1700 block of Mockingbird Lane in Central Killeen before leaving the area in a white Dodge Dakota.

