Killeen police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a T-Mobile last week.
Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, officers received a report of an aggravated robbery with a firearm at the T-Mobile at the 3700 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Two men reportedly entered the store with guns, demanding cell phones.
The two men, both described as 6-feet tall with medium builds, were able to take multiple phones and escape on foot, according to police.
Authorities urge caution when purchasing items from social media. Killeen police recommend checking with authorized cellphone providers to ensure purchased phones are valid.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information on the two suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
