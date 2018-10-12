Multiple reports have been filed involving three men appearing in pictures at an area Walmart using stolen credit and debit cards in September and October, according to the Killeen Police Department.
One suspect is described as a black male, about 5-feet 6-inches tall and around 300 pounds. The second suspect is described as a black male, about 6-feet tall with an athletic build. The third suspect is reported to be either a light complexion black male or a Hispanic male, reported to be about 5-feet 10-inches tall and 230 pounds.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have information on the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637. Text HELP to 274637 for help with the tip or text STOP to 274637 to stop the tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous. Tips leading to the arrest of the suspects in this case could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
