Killeen police are seeking three suspects in a home burglary May 29 in the 3800 block of Kevin Shaw Drive.
Officers responded to the residence June 1 in reference to a call about a burglary on May 29.
Police said the residents were out of town when the burglary took place, but home video of the incident at 1:02 a.m. captured three light-skinned black males exiting a dark-colored sedan parked down the street and enter the home’s garage.
The suspects allegedly took several items of property, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect or crime should call KPD at 254-501-8830 or Bell County CrimeStoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
